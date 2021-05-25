First responders will reach Hurt residents quicker with new EMS station

HURT, Va. – Potentially saving more lives in the rural area, a new EMS building is coming to Hurt.

The EMS station will have two vehicle bays, beds for a total of 6 workers and an office.

First responders will reach residents quicker since the new building is located off of US-29.

For ten months, Pittsylvania County first responders have been staying in a rental home and sharing the Hurt Fire Department’s facilities to store an ambulance truck.

“In bad inclement weather they have to walk outside of the house, down to the fire station, get in the ambulance and then respond,” Pittsylvania County Deputy Public Safety Director Mike Lee. “So having their own station is going to really cut their response time down.”

Construction is expected to be completed by August.