COVID that won’t quit: Clifton Forge man fighting long-hauler symptoms a year later

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Tom Greenwood gets a bit misty-eyed when he thinks about his battle with COVID-19.

“I go back and think about it, with a tear in my eyes. When she told me when I almost died a couple times. When I got off the phone, I was teary-eyed,” Greenwood said of an conversation he had with his daughter, Katie, shortly after he finished an extended hospital stay that started in March 2020, about the time the pandemic was emerging.

Greenwood almost died from COVID-19. But he has no memory of it. No memory of his family clinging to hope.

“Every time that we called the hospital, we had no idea what news we were going to get,” said Katie Greenwood White, Tom’s daughter.

“And then that week that they didn’t think he was going to make it, we were both in denial and then I finally just told Katie - I said he may not make it. We’ve got to face that fact,” said Tom’s wife, Jane Greenwood.

“We had talk to the palliative team about end-of-life care. And what life would look at after for him and there were so many red flags and markers against him,” Katie said.

Ad

For four decades, Tom Greenwood was a math teacher and coach. He spent 30 years teaching in the public school system and another eleven at the Boys Home of Virginia. He worked for the Boy Scouts. Everybody knew him.

To his grandkids he is Pap Pap.

Ad

Ad

Ad