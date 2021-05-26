Veterans group on 22-hour mission to raise awareness about suicide, brain injuries

(Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Shepherd's Men spend 22 hours in Lynchburg while wearing 22-pound vests, representing 22 veterans who commit suicide in the United States each day.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – With each step he takes, U.S. Army veteran Jarrad Turner is remembering those he’s lost.

“I’ve lost seven in combat, but I’ve lost 11 to suicide,” said Turner.

He’s with Shepherd’s Men, a group on a weeklong, seven-city journey.

They’re spending 22 hours at each stop while wearing 22-pound vests — representing 22 veterans who commit suicide in the United States each day.

The group started their Lynchburg leg of the tour Tuesday at noon, lapping around Monument Terrace, Ninth Street and part of Jefferson Street.

Co-founder Travis Ellis says they want to raise awareness about head injuries.

“Our mission is to advocate for and raise valuable dollars for a [traumatic brain injury] – [post-traumatic stress disorder] treatment program at a world-class, brain and spinal cord injury hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, called Shepherd Center,” said Ellis.

The treatment program is called the SHARE Military Initiative.