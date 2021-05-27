Community taking a stand against violence after another shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Diamond Hill community in Lynchburg gathered Wednesday night to take a stand against violence.

Police and others want people to feel safe after a shooting on Fillmore St. and 16th St. sent two people to the hospital late last week.

Those who call this place home say enough is enough and that violence has no place in the hill city.

“We try to come out and we try to console the community,” One Community, One Voice member Dwight Butler says. “So much hurt has been happening over the past few years.”

The group One Community, One Voice, local law enforcement and mental health workers took to neighbors doorsteps after another shooting in an area that’s no stranger to police.

“Bullets don’t have names on them. Once the gun is fired, the bullet has to stop somewhere,” Sgt. Gary Fink with the Lynchburg Police Department says. “It’s very dangerous and there’s concern.”

The goal is to provide resources for those who are struggling, a sense of safety and prevent more crimes from happening.

“The young folk are hearing and seeing what’s taking place, and don’t have the whole picture,” Butler says. “Because of that, we need to come out and show we’re here to help not hurt.”