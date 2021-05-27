Texas Roadhouse hosting hiring event to fill over 60 jobs in Roanoke, Christiansburg and Lynchburg

ROANOKE, Va. – Folks looking for jobs in Roanoke, Christiansburg and Lynchburg are in luck because Texas Roadhouse is looking for “Roadies” to join its team.

On June 7, the popular restaurant chain is hosting a hiring event to fill more than 60 job openings across these Southwest and Central Virginia locations.

Here are the following locations in our area that will be participating:

Roanoke : 4435 South Peak Blvd., Roanoke, VA 24018

Lynchburg : 3816 Wards Road,Lynchburg, VA 24502

Christiansburg : 100 Bradley Drive NW, Christiansburg, VA 24073

The restaurant will be conducting in-person interviews with every interested applicant, but you have to register online in advance to secure an interview time.

Click here to learn more about the hiring event.