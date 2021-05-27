Virginia’s COVID-19 restrictions set to be lifted Friday

Businesses prepare for COVID restrictions to lift on Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – After more than a year of restrictions, starting Friday the vast majority of COVID-19 restrictions in place will be lifted by Gov. Ralph Northam.

That’s when Executive Order 79 goes into effect.

The move originally announced two weeks ago is getting mixed reactions from businesses.

Despite the removal of restrictions, some businesses are still choosing to wear a mask while others are ready to throw it in the trash.

But both sides will have to rely on people’s honesty about the status of their vaccinations.

Ad

Capacity limits and social distancing are phrases that now are being tossed out as restrictions will be lifted soon.

Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint in downtown Roanoke will now be able to fully open its bar and restaurant to serve more customers.

General manager Kevin Young said it’s a relief, but at the same time he hopes people are responsible because safety is still a concern.