Crews respond to grease fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday night.

At about 6:30 p.m., crews were sent to 2274 Robinhood Drive for the report of a fire. When they arrived at the scene, they found fire extending from the kitchen to the side door of the small one-story home.

Authorities said people were inside at the time of the fire, but firefighters were able to safely locate them and get them out in time. One person was treated and released on scene by the Danville Life Saving Crew for smoke inhalation.

At about 7:11 p.m., the fire was marked under control, and according to authorities, the kitchen sustained heavy fire, smoke, heat and water damage with the rest of the house sustaining heat and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire was investigated by the Fire Marshal’s office and determined to be an unattended cooking grease fire.

Authorities report that the family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.