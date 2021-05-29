New outdoor venue to open in downtown Lynchburg this weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Just in time for summer, there’s a new outdoor venue coming to downtown Lynchburg this weekend.

On Saturday, The Lot on Jefferson will have a free soft opening event from 2 to 5 p.m. with food trucks, live music, games and family-friendly activities.

While the soft opening is this weekend, the venue aims to have weekly events and make it a multi-purpose space for the community. Suite19Venue is partnering with the property owner to use the space that, they say, has been empty for decades.

“We’re going to start doing events with musicians playing here and having food trucks. The sky’s really the limit. We’re going to try different things with salsa nights, and just provide a space where people can hang out,” said Suite19Venue Co-founder Levi Ouimet.

It’ll be located across from Riverfront Park and near The Water Dog, MayLynn’s and Dublin Coffee.