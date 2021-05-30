Faced with anti-vaccination parents, teens are helping one another get Covid shots

The Gen Zer from Ohio who made a splash two years ago for defying his mother to get his childhood immunizations has a message for teenagers seeking Covid-19 vaccinations and getting pushback from their parents — get one if you can.

Ethan Lindenberger, 20, got his first dose three weeks ago and said doing so “could save someone’s life.”

“Teens faced with this have to weigh things like ‘I know vaccines are lifesaving, but I don’t want to become homeless,’” he said. “So I tell them if you can’t have that loving conversation with your parents and you’re of age, weigh those consequences seriously.

“Don’t get yourself kicked out or seriously in trouble ... but, if you’re able to have that conversation, please get your shots as soon as possible,” he said.

Summer Johnson McGee, dean of the University of New Haven’s School of Health Sciences, said she wholeheartedly approves that message.

“Ethan’s advice is spot on for encouraging teens to undertake education and straight talk with parents about their desire to be vaccinated,” she said. “Teenagers who do not share their parents’ views on vaccination are in a tough spot, but should advocate for their own decision-making to be vaccinated if they wish.”

Lindenberger gained national attention in 2019 when he posted on Reddit that he had never been vaccinated because his mother believed that vaccines are dangerous. He wound up getting his shots over his mother’s objections and later testified before a Senate committee about how misinformation that appears on Facebook, Twitter and other social media fuels the anti-vaccination movement.

Doing so brought him both widespread praise from some but scorn and even death threats from the movement’s supporters.

