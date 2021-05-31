‘It’s bizarre’: How the pandemic is making it harder for you to buy a car

ROANOKE, Va. – Buying a new car right now may be tougher than it’s ever been because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The combination of surging demand and plummeting supply are making it more difficult for you to get behind the wheel that you want.

“It’s bizarre,” said Jim Sanders, the general sales manager for Magic City Auto Group.

Car dealerships across the country are dealing with an unusual problem. In some ways, business is booming; while in other ways, it’s crashing.

“There’s been tons and tons of challenges,” Sanders said. “It’s a perfect storm, really. There’s still demand for new vehicles out there and very little supply.”

Inventory for Magic City Auto Group is half of what it was pre-pandemic. It all comes down to COVID-19.

Canceled orders from auto manufacturers and surging sales for consumer electronics led to a huge computer chip shortage. On top of that, production plants shut down globally.

“They’ve actually been building F-150s and parking them in parking lots because they’re not complete,” Sanders said.

Ad