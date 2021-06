ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities in Roanoke said they are searching for a missing 8-year-old girl who has autism.

Cecelia “CeCe” Patterson was last seen at about 11 p.m. at her home in the 2800 block of Florida Avenue NW, according to police.

Officers said she was last seen wearing a black dress, gray sweatpants/leggings and a blue spotted hat.

Anyone with more information on CeCe’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.