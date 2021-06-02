Meet the candidates running for the Democratic nomination for Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor

ROANOKE, Va. – Six candidates are facing off in the race to become the Democratic nominee for Lieutenant Governor.

The Democratic primary is set for Tuesday, June 8.

Among their similarities is prioritizing COVID-19 recovery, fighting climate change, increasing affordable health care access and continued criminal justice reform.

On top of that, Del. Sam Rasoul, who represents the Roanoke Valley, wants to expand child development programs and increase teacher pay.

“I’ve always tried to do what I think is right for you. While I certainly try to advance progressive values, I’ve always said what is best for Virginians and that’s how I’ve always voted and can’t wait to do that as your next Lieutenant Governor,” Rasoul said.

Del. Hala Ayala said she’ll push for Medicaid expansion and better telehealth access for rural communities.

“I want to be the last woman in the room with the governor, whomever he or she may be, to just lean in and shepherd and continue to roll my sleeves up and work for every Virginian. I would be the first woman of color elected, the first national security person,” Ayala said.

Ayala is not the only candidate who’d be breaking barriers.

