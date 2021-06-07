Virginia Lieutenant Governor Democratic Primary results on June 8, 2021

TOP [Left to right]: Hala Ayala, Mark Levine and Andria McClellan BOTTOM [Left to right]: Sean Perryman, Sam Rasoul and Xavier Warren

ROANOKE, Va. – In the most crowded of the statewide races, six individuals are vying to be the Democratic nominee for Virginia Lieutenant Governor.

Hala Ayala, Mark Levine, Andria McClellan, Sean Perryman, Sam Rasoul or Xavier Warren will be going against Republican Winsome Sears in November. Click here to learn more about the Democratic candidates.

Lt. Governor Primary Although Elizabeth Guzman withdrew from the race in April, her name will still appear on the ballot.

