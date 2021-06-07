Partly Cloudy icon
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Democratic Primary results on June 8, 2021

Six people are seeking the nomination

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

TOP [Left to right]: Hala Ayala, Mark Levine and Andria McClellan BOTTOM [Left to right]: Sean Perryman, Sam Rasoul and Xavier Warren
ROANOKE, Va. – In the most crowded of the statewide races, six individuals are vying to be the Democratic nominee for Virginia Lieutenant Governor.

Hala Ayala, Mark Levine, Andria McClellan, Sean Perryman, Sam Rasoul or Xavier Warren will be going against Republican Winsome Sears in November. Click here to learn more about the Democratic candidates.

Lt. Governor Primary

Although Elizabeth Guzman withdrew from the race in April, her name will still appear on the ballot.

Hala Ayala(D)
00%
Sam Rasoul(D)
00%
Andria McClellan(D)
00%
Elizabeth Guzman(D)
00%
Sean Perryman(D)
00%
Mark Levine(D)
00%
Xavier Warren(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2,584)

Click here for a locality-by-locality breakdown of the results for this race.

