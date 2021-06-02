VMI selects first-ever Chief Diversity Officer after report details institutional racism, sexism

LEXINGTON, Va. – Following a scathing report detailing accusations of racism and sexism at Virginia Military Institute, leaders are already taking steps to address it.

One of the college’s plans is by hiring its first-ever Chief Diversity Officer, Dr. Jamica Love.

Love will oversee new diversity programs and initiatives on post when she takes her role on July 9.

“I think what we are poised to do is to position ourselves where VMI is inclusive for young men and women who want to come here,” said VMI Superintendent Major General Cedric Wins.

On Tuesday, the school’s Board of Visitors held a special closed meeting to discuss legal matters regarding the report.

VMI released a statement on behalf of the Board of Visitors to 10 News following the meeting:

Ad

“Many of the recommendations are already being acted upon by Institute officials. Others can likely be achieved by modifying existing programs to better align with the recommendation(s). “The investigators highlighted serious allegations which the Board of Visitors continues to address,” said Board of Visitors President John William Boland “Actions taken today will continue to build on the progress already made as we seek to improve the Institute’s culture and climate to ensure that all cadets, faculty, staff, and alumni feel a part of the VMI experience. Further, we are gratified that the report supported VMI’s policies, mission, and method of education, including the Honor Code and the Rat Line.”

The recommendations made by the Commonwealth’s investigative team will be reviewed in detail by a special board committee appointed by Boland. Members of the new Recommendations Review Committee include: