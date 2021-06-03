How the Bedford Boys Tribute Center came to be

BEDFORD, Va. – While nearly 20 years have passed since the National D-Day Memorial dedication, it’s been more than 75 years since the day Bedford fell to her knees.

Ken Parker and his wife, Linda, spend seven days a week running the Bedford Boys Tribute Center.

It’s not a job, but rather, a way of life in their new hometown.

“Three years ago my wife and I were happily retired in Oklahoma City. What has happened here in our relationship with Bedford, the townsfolk and the Bedford Boys is almost indescribable,” said Ken Parker.

Ken Parker, the founder of the Bedford Boys Tribute Center (WSLS 10)

It all started when the Parkers were planning a trip to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of D-Day in 2019.

They reached out to the families of the Bedford Boys, asking if there was anything they wanted placed on the young men’s graves while in France.

That thoughtful question sparked a lasting connection.