Looking back at the National D-Day Memorial dedication 20 years ago

Looking back at the dedication of the National D-Day Memorial on June 6, 2001

BEDFORD, Va. – Sunday marks 20 years since the dedication of the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford.

After years of planning, Bedford hosted the world for the big event on June 6, 2001.

I was working at Channel 10 at the time and remember the day well. I remember taking it all in from atop a scissor lift, looking out over the men who had earned this memorial.

Lee Ann Necessary Brownlee and John Carlin on June 6, 2001. (WSLS 10)

“It was just such an amazing event,” recalled my then co-anchor Lee Ann Necessary Brownlee. “It was just a sea of veterans. And just amazing, the emotion, the gratitude was just there.”

Outside of veterans, President George W. Bush also attended and spoke at the dedication.

“I’m so honored that I got to be there. It’s a great memory in my career but also as a person,” said Necessary Brownlee

My own thoughts as well and no doubt those of all who gathered in the shadow of the Overloard Arch 20 years ago.