Staffing shortages poses challenge for businesses ahead of Ironman Triathlon

ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands of athletes will explore Roanoke this weekend thanks to the Ironman Triathlon.

Though it will lead to a boost in sales, are businesses really ready to handle the massive crowd?

Rooms are already booked, plans are being made, and there is no doubt that the race will help the local economy.

But, many businesses are still facing staffing shortages, so serving this new crowd could be a challenge.

Ordering more merchandise, Katy Newberry, the owner Gypsy Palooza Too and Artsy June, is ready for the Ironman Triathlon turnout.

Now having five employees to run two boutiques, she was able to secure a full staff just in time for the race.

“It just feels good to have everyone back down here again it just feels really good,” Newberry said.

But others are not as lucky.