Cause of death in Blacksburg homicide ruled blunt force

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A man found dead in Blacksburg earlier this week died by blunt force to the head, according to the Roanoke Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Tuesday at 10:30 p.m., while officers were performing a welfare check in downtown Blacksburg at 119 N. Main Street they found 40-year-old Jerry Smith dead, according to the Blacksburg Police Department.

Investigators ruled the manner of death a homicide, identified Isimemen Etute, of Virginia Beach, as a person of interest and later charged him with second-degree murder.

Authorities report that he and Etute were acquaintances.

Etute was arrested on Wednesday and is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail without bond.

He is now suspended from the football team, according to Virginia Tech. His profile on the team’s website has already been removed.

Etute’s next hearing is on Sept. 23 at 9:30 a.m.