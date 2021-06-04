Suspended Virginia Tech football player makes first court appearance following murder charges

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The suspended Virginia Tech football player accused of murdering a Blacksburg man went before a judge for the first time today.

Police arrested Isimemen Etute for the death of Jerry Smith on Monday. Now, he is facing a second-degree murder charge in Montgomery County.

Etute appeared virtually from the Montgomery County Jail where he was taken into custody on Thursday and denied bond.

During court, a judge assigned him to a court-appointed attorney who will represent him for the rest of the case.

Radford City Vice Mayor and attorney Naomi Huntington has been chosen to represent Etute.

According to the arrest warrants obtained by 10 News, police said the murder took place on Monday.

Blacksburg Police say Etute and 40-year-old Jerry Smith were acquaintances.

We’re told investigators went into Smith’s home on North Main Street above the Hokie Mart for a welfare check late Tuesday night.