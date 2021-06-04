Democratic candidates urge Virginians to vote in Tuesday’s primary

Democratic governor candidates make last appearances before Election Day on Tuesday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – With the Virginia primary set for Tuesday, Democratic candidates are mobilizing people in every corner of the Commonwealth.

Jennifer Carroll Foy will appear in areas including Arlington, Charlottesville, Richmond and Virginia Beach.

Meanwhile, we’re told Lee Carter will not host in-person campaign events.

Democratic frontrunner Terry McAuliffe toured small businesses in the Hill City Friday. He made a stop at Lynchburg Grows to see how they’ve been impacted by COVID-19.

McAuliffe will also stop in Southside over the weekend.

He’s urging people to get out and vote.

“If you don’t do it, then we could go back. All the progress we’ve made in the last eight years can be gone just like that. Voting matters,” said McAuliffe.

We reached out to other candidates regarding their schedules, but have not heard back.