Bedford County fair to return in October

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va, – People in Bedford County are getting ready for some fair food and fun.

Community leaders announced the Bedford County Fair will make its big return this year in a new location.

It will now take place at the new London Moose Lodge.

While the events, rides and musical acts are still being planned, officials say it will have something fun for everyone.

“County Fair was around for many years and then it went away and everyone really missed it. So we were excited when it came back about five years ago, and then it didn’t happen last year because the COVID,” said Nicole Johnson, Bedford Tourism director.

This year’s fair will run from Oct. 15-17.

As the summer continues, more updates will be put out on social media.

