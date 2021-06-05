Roanoke nonprofit chalks up city with love

ROANOKE, Va. – A local nonprofit is back with its Chalk It Up initiative to help spread positivity and love in the Star City.

Picking their favorite color and getting right to work, people of all ages wrote messages of love on the walls and on the ground in chalk. In 2020, Humble Hustle created the event as an outlet for the community during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic and social justice movements.

Humble Hustle Executive Director Xavier Duckett was eager to bring it back.

“When you can intentionally write things, you have to feel it,” he said. “Even though the rain may wash it away, your heart was felt.”

The organization aims to empower youth, and Duckett said seeing generations come together put a smile on his face.

“Hopefully, someone rides by and somebody sees something that they resonate with, and it changes their heart,” he said.

Ad

Duckett passed out flyers and checked on several distribution sites, including the one in Grandin, the same place where remnants of positive messages from last year’s event still remain.

Seeing the chalk still there, Program Director Ashley Pannell said it means joy cannot be easily erased.