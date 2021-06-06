Debuting in Roanoke, athletes compete in intense Ironman Triathlon

ROANOKE, Va. – The Ironman Triathlon finally kicked off Sunday in Roanoke after a year of hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pumping air in their tires and suiting up, about 1600 athletes waited for their cue to plunge into Carvins Cove. Western Virginia Water Authority granted permission for people to swim in the reservoir for the first time on behalf of the intense race.

Training for the 1.2-mile swim was not as easy this year with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down pools.

“In the beginning, it was a real pain,” Jeremy Duvall said.

“Yeah, so when they opened back up, they were very crowded because everyone was flooding the pools to try to get their time,” Kathy Davis, the president of the Roanoke Triathlon Club, said.

After the one-lap swim, athletes raced to land to strap on their helmets and shoes to undergo a 56-mile bike course through the Roanoke Valley. Less than a month ago we caught up with Allison Paul from Durham, North Carolina as she practiced the brutal ride.

“Well, I practiced the hill three times,” Paul said. “So, I’m ready for it.”

Once they dried up, racers then rushed to the Roanoke River Greenway to run the last 13.1 miles. A stunning view Brian Walter called it, but a difficult run.