Adventure Saturday returns to Explore Park with family-friendly activities

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re having a case of the Mondays, there’s already a reason to look ahead to the weekend!

Roanoke’s Explore Park will hold its “Adventure Saturday” series this coming weekend on June 12.

The day is full of family-friendly activities including treetop quest, tubing, kayaking and bike rentals.

There are also free events like outdoor gear demos, nature activities, kids square mobile museum and live music out at Twin Creek Brewpub.

There will also be an artisan market where you can shop and watch the artists make tier creations.

“Families, especially here in the Roanoke Valley, love this event because it has a little bit of everything for all children,” said Alex North, marketing and admin coordinator with Roanoke County Parks, Rec and Tourism.

If you can’t make it out this Saturday, there will be other ones in August and October.