Botetourt County restaurant to close after nearly 70 years

Greenwood Restaurant is on Route 11, about 3 miles north of downtown Troutville

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Botetourt County
Troutville
Restaurant
Greenwood Restaurant in Troutville on U.S. Route 11. Image captured July 2019.
Greenwood Restaurant in Troutville on U.S. Route 11. Image captured July 2019. (Google)

TROUTVILLE, Va. – Offering good home cookin’ since 1952, a Botetourt County restaurant will soon be permanently closing its doors.

Greenwood Restaurant, located on U.S. Route 11 in Troutville, will serve its final meals on Saturday, June 19.

The restaurant made the announcement on its Facebook page on June 3.

It is with a heavy heart that we must announce after opening its doors in 1952 and feeding the community for almost 70 years, the Greenwood will be serving its last meal and closing on Saturday, June 19. Please continue to visit until that time during the hours of 8 AM and 3 PM.

Greenwood Restaurat Facebook post announcing its closure

Prior to that announcement, the restaurant had to close for three straight Saturdays, May 15, 22 and 29, citing staffing issues.

