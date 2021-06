ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News’ political analyst Dr. Ed Lynch expects voter turnout in Roanoke to be higher than in other parts of Southwest Virginia.

That’s because there’s a local candidate, Sam Rasoul, on the ballot

Lynch says more Republicans might get out and vote today.

“Traditionally, the first year of a presidency, the party of that president, in this case the democratic party, is less motivated to get out and vote than the opposition party,” said Lynch.

Polls close at 7 p.m.