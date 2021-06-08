Burger King trolls Chick-fil-A by donating to LGBTQ+ group for every chicken sandwich sold

Burger King is showing support for the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month.

The fast-food chain announced it will donate 40 cents for every Ch’King sandwich sold through June 20 to the Human Rights Campaign, which is America’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization. Officials said the maximum donation will be $250,000.

In a tweet, Burger King said: “the #ChKing says LGBTQ+ rights!”

The restaurant emphasized that donations will be made “even on Sundays,” taking a jab at Chick-fil-A, which is closed on Sundays.

And yes, we totally saw that side-eyes emoji in the tweet.

during #pride month (even on Sundays 👀) your chicken sandwich craving can do good! we are making a donation* to @HRC for every Ch'King sold 🏳️‍🌈 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) June 4, 2021

Chick-fil-a is known for being closed on Sundays because the restaurant’s founder, Truett Cathy, wanted employees to set aside a day out of the week where they could rest up and go to church if they choose.

Previously, the chicken restaurant also gained national attention for donating to charities that oppose same-sex marriage but has since decided to donate towards combating hunger and homelessness while also supporting education.