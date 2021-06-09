Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

WATCH: Sam Rasoul delivers speech to supporters in Roanoke

Rasoul held a watch party in Downtown Roanoke.

Nicole Del Rosario
, Digital Content Producer

Sam Rasoul
Decision 2021
ROANOKE, Va, – Sam Rasoul gave a speech to his supporters live in Roanoke.

He failed to garner enough votes to secure the Democratic nomination for Virginia’s Lt. Gov., ultimately falling to Hala Ayala.

The Roanoke Valley native held a primary election watch party at Twisted Track Brewpub in Downtown Roanoke.

Lt. Governor Primary

Although Elizabeth Guzman withdrew from the race in April, her name will still appear on the ballot.

Hala Ayala(D)
163,9010%
Elizabeth Guzman(D)
00%
Sean Perryman(D)
00%
Mark Levine(D)
00%
Xavier Warren(D)
00%
Sam Rasoul(D)
106,0440%
Andria McClellan(D)
47,0340%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(2,564 / 2,584)

