WATCH: Sam Rasoul delivers speech to supporters in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va, – Sam Rasoul gave a speech to his supporters live in Roanoke.
He failed to garner enough votes to secure the Democratic nomination for Virginia’s Lt. Gov., ultimately falling to Hala Ayala.
The Roanoke Valley native held a primary election watch party at Twisted Track Brewpub in Downtown Roanoke.
