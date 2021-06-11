13-year-old North Carolina boy dies in Southwest Virginia crash

A 13-year-old boy is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Southwest Virginia on Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

At about 2:43 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Route 16, a mile and a half south of Route 676.

According to authorities, a 1999 Lexus 400 sedan was going north on Route 16 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the center line and went into the southbound lane where it hit an oncoming 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Authorities report that the impact of the crash caused the Lexus to separate, leaving its rear in the creek and the front of the vehicle in the southbound lane.

A 13-year-old boy of Ennice, North Carolina, who was a passenger in the Lexus, died at the scene, according to authorities. State police said he was wearing a seatbelt.

61-year-old Ricky Bryant, the driver of the Lexus, was flown to Bristol Regional Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to state police. A 14-year-old boy, who was also a passenger in the Lexus, was transported to Abingdon Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The driver of the Tahoe, 54-year-old Randy Reedy of Troutville, Virginia, was transported to Smyth County Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Bryant was charged with reckless driving, and we were told that the crash remains under investigation.