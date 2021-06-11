Old Forest Road closed after power pole fell on car in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A road is closed after a car hit a power pole, causing it to fall in Lynchburg Friday evening.

Lynchburg Police and crews with the Lynchburg Fire Department are currently on the scene at 3200 Old Forest Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501.

Police told 10 News that the situation was a hit and run and that three men were inside the car.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police said Old Forest Road will remain close for several hours because they have to wait for AEP to cut power and remove the pole so they can access the car.

Authorities are still searching for the three people involved. They ask that anyone who sees them or has any information on the incident calls the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-942-2687.