3 adults displaced after Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. – Three adults have been displaced after a house fire in Danville this morning, according to the Danville Fire Department.

At about 9:30 a.m., crews responded to a reported house fire at 100 Hayes Ct. off Westover Drive. Crews said they arrived at the scene to a single-story residence with smoke coming from all sides and the roof.

After ensuring everyone was out of the house, crews extinguished the fire, which was in the basement, and removed smoke from the house.

Three adults were displaced as a result of the fire damage in the basement and heavy smoke damage on the main floor, according to authorities. The Red Cross helped the people who were displaced find temporary shelter.

Authorities determined the cause of the fire to be improper use of electrical equipment.