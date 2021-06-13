Partly Cloudy icon
Deputies investigating after man shot at convenience store in Campbell County

Happened early Sunday morning

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A man was shot at a convenience store in Campbell County on Sunday morning, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1 a.m., deputies responded to a distress call indicating that a man had been shot in the parking lot of the Sheetz located on U.S. Route 29 on 14480 Wards Road; However, authorities said after investigating, they found the injured man at a Marathon convenience store located on 14074 Wards Road.

Deputies report that the man received assistance for a gunshot wound to the upper torso. This remains an active ongoing investigation.

