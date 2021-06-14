Radford honoring retiring K-9s who’ve solved 100s of cases

RADFORD, Va – Two of Radford city’s four-legged members of its police force are being honored for almost a decade of hard work.

Max and Duke have served the Radford City Police Department for seven years. Together, they have helped their handlers keep their community safe and solve hundreds of cases.

Radford City Council is expected to honor them at the beginning of their meeting Monday night.

“A lot of people see the police dogs as just another dog, it’s just, just another dog that the department has, but it’s such, those police canines are family of our department, and they’re such a great valuable asset and resource that we have here,” said Radford City Police Chief Jeff Dodson.

Both dogs are retiring because of the upcoming legalization of marijuana and they are approaching their 12th birthdays. They will both be adopted by their handlers.