Basketball league aims to foster relationship between Roanoke police and local kids

ROANOKE, Va. – A new season of Lea Youth Outdoor Basketball is underway and it’s not too late for players to get in on the fun.

This year the league will meet at a new location, Eureka Park. Opening night is Thursday, June 17 at 6 p.m. and will go to July 15.

This isn’t your ordinary co-ed basketball league, the coaches and referees are Roanoke City Police officers and practice includes skills youth can use off the court.

Players hear from guest speakers; the first one is Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman. Other speakers include teachers, superintendents and even pro athletes from the area.

The point is to develop positive relationships between the police and players.

Chris Craft, a co-director for the league, is excited for the season to start back up so participating youth can see how much the community is in their corner.

“Kids love basketball, and a basketball is like a vehicle for us to motivate the kids to come out and meet the police officers, meet Mayor Lea, meet different people and know that there are people that care for them in this city,” said Craft.

It’s truly a community effort. Organizations like The Salvation Army are pitching in and giving out water and Gatorade. Food will also be provided during practice and games.