Franklin County solar farm proposal on hold as county irons out details

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA. – The proposed solar energy farm in Franklin County near Smith Mountain Lake is on hold as county leaders work to figure out the fine print.

On Monday night, the board of supervisors met in a work session to discuss a proposed zoning ordinance.

This would outline what solar farms in the county would need to look like, where they could be, and how they could operate.

Energix proposed the project at the lake earlier this year which would be the county’s first.

The Board of Supervisors is expected to take action on the ordinance at its meeting Tuesday.

Westlake Solar provided 10 News with this statement after Monday’s meeting:

“To allow the County additional time to work on the solar-related ordinance amendments, we requested that the public hearing before the Planning Commission not be scheduled for June 2021. We feel that this decision respects the important process that the County is undertaking. We remain committed to this project, and we look forward to presenting our project to the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors soon. We are very encouraged by the positive response and interest from the surrounding community and the county representatives. We look forward to continuing our discussions with the County and to becoming part of Franklin County’s thriving community. "