Wiley Drive reopens after being closed for more than a year

Roanoke, Va. – Starting Tuesday, drivers will no longer have to turn around on Wiley Drive near Wasena Park as the barricades will be lifted.

At the start of the pandemic, the blockades were put up to limit gatherings; however, with 50% of Roanoke now vaccinated, the city is reopening Wiley Drive to allow vehicle access to Smith Park.

Roanoke Pars & Recreation Director Michael Clark said opening the road to vehicles will help families reach the playground that was designed for children with disabilities.

“Right now many children can’t access [it] because it is too far to travel by foot,” Clark said. “So opening this back up allows for greater access to that playground as well as the shelter.”

Clark advises pedestrians and drivers to slow down and take extra caution now with the new traffic pattern.