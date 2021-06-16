Clear icon
Al Roker’s ‘Rokerthon’ returns June 21 and Chris Michaels is joining him

Chris will be live Monday morning at the Mill Mountain Star

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Rokerthon Sumer Weather Relay is set for Monday, June 21, 2021.
ROANOKE, Va. – The annual tradition of Rokerthon is coming back next week.

It’s a Today tradition that started in 2014 with a 34-hour marathon weather forecast.

On Monday, June 21, Al Roker is teaming up with more than 50 news stations and colleges across the country to set the Guiness World Record for most people in an online weather reporting video relay.

We’re excited to announce that Your Local Weather Authority Meteorologist Chris Michaels will be taking part, giving a forecast from the Mill Mountain Star!

Chris will talk about the day’s weather, what makes Roanoke weather unique and also chat with Al about what type of weather we can expect to see in Central and Southwest Virginia this summer.

We don’t yet know yet what time Chris and Al will be chatting, but as soon as we do, we’ll let you know!

