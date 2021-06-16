Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office investigating several curbside fires

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office needs your help investigating several curbside fires.

Investigators suggest that there have been several instances in the previous weeks where household items set out on the curbside for trash pick up were set on fire. Authorities stated that the incidents primarily occurred in the middle of the Rivermont Avenue area and near Pierce Street and Buchanan Street.

While the fires have been minor, officials report that they could easily get out of control and damage property or result in serious injury. Therefore, authorities are asking the public to report if they see someone igniting a fire in an area or under circumstances where they know they shouldn’t.

“We are encouraging people to say something if they see something,” said Fire Chief Greg Wormser. “We want to stop the people doing this before someone is seriously injured.”

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Fire Marshal’s Office at 434-455-6375 or the Emergency Communications non-emergency number, 434-847-1485. If the fire is active, please call 911.