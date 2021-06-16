Virginians may soon have two options for Blue Ridge Parkway license plates

The proposed plate entails a road winding through a nature setting with the Blue Ridge Mountains in the background as the sun illuminates the sky.

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginians can now preorder a new specialty license plate that’ll support one of the country’s most visited national parks.

On Wednesday, The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation announced the new plate where a portion of the proceeds from each sale will benefit the Foundation, which looks to protect and preserve the 469-mile scenic route.

The plate will be $25 annually for a standard plate and $35 annually for a personalized one.

“I am thrilled that we can offer this new and easy way for Virginians to support and share their love for the Blue Ridge Parkway,” said Foundation CEO Carolyn Ward, a Southwest Virginia native.

Before the plates can be official, the Foundation must first secure 450 preorder applications.

As an added benefit, those who preorder the new license plate will receive it prior to it being available at the DMV.

To preorder the plate, visit here.

You may be wondering, haven’t I already seen a Blue Ridge Parkway Virginia plate on plenty of cars?