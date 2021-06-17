Partly Cloudy icon
Reports of curbside fires continue in Lynchburg

Investigators say one may have set a house on fire

Tim Harfmann
, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Lynchburg
Lynchburg Fire Department
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Curbside fires continue to be a problem in Lynchburg, and we now know that one may have set a house on fire as well.

Investigators say it started outside the home on Page Street Wednesday night. Since last weekend, there have been at least 20 reports of objects set on fire — mainly items left out for bulk and brush pickup.

10 News was on the scene Thursday morning, as firefighters responded to another incident on Pierce Street.

“It is important for the public to know the situation could lead to jail time and could lead to fines. Up to this point, many of the incidents are considered felonies individually,” said Fire Chief Greg Wormser.

Anyone with information should come forward. You could get a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

