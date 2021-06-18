Booker T. Washington National Monument hosting virtual Juneteenth celebration

HARDY, Va. – On Saturday, you can commemorate Juneteenth by stepping back in time at a national monument celebrating one of America’s most prominent African American educators.

At 10 a.m., the Booker T. Washington National Monument in Franklin County will host a virtual celebration that includes music and a living history vignette.

Organizers said that while this year’s event is online, families should check out the monument in person to connect with the educator and author who was born into slavery.

“What we have there is the plantation where he lived, we have a farm, so we do have animals, we have the cabin recreated where he lived and we have different buildings there when he lived there reconstructed,” said Betsy Haynes, a park ranger at the monument