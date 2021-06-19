2 flown to hospital, one transported by ambulance after motorcycle crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Three people are in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Franklin County on Friday, according to Virginia State Police.

At 7:45 p.m., a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser was going west on Snow Creek Road, one mile east of Shady Grove Road, when it crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Authorities report that the impact of the crash caused the Toyota to run off the road and hit a tree.

We were told that a 29-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both from Bassett, Virginia, were thrown from the motorcycle. Both were flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, and authorities report that both people were wearing helmets.

Authorities said the driver of the Toyota, a 52-year-old woman from Martinsville, Virginia, was transported by ambulance to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. The driver was wearing a seatbelt, according to state police.

According to authorities, charges at this time are pending and the crash remains under investigation.