Josh Turner to perform at the Berglund Center on Sept. 11

ROANOKE, Va. – Live music is making its way back to the Star City this year!

Josh Turner will be performing at the Berglund Center in Roanoke on Sept. 11.

The country singer, known for his deep baritone voice, released his latest album, “Country State Of Mind,” last year.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, June 25.

