Man arrested in NYC in connection with 2017 Roanoke murder

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities have made an arrest nearly 4.5 years after the homicide of a 28-year-old Roanoke woman in 2017.

On Friday, June 18, the NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Rodney R. Dunn, 36, in Queens, New York, on an outstanding second-degree murder warrant for the murder of Asia Wade, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Wade days away from her 29th birthday when she was shot and killed at the Shenandoah Village Apartments, located in the 700 Block 29th Street NW.

[Family and friends release balloons in memory of Asia Wade]

Police said they found Wade shot, unconscious and face down in the doorway of an apartment on Feb. 5, 2017.

In December 2017, authorities announced that Dunn was wanted in connection with Wade’s death.

Family members previously told 10 News that said she was a culinary student at Virginia Western Community College and was planning on graduating that year, before she was killed.

Below is a story 10 News did with the Wade family on Feb. 6, 2018, a year after Asia Wade’s murder: