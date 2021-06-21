Man wanted in connection to early morning stabbing in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – A man is wanted after police said he stabbed another man early Monday morning in Danville.

At about 1:30 a.m., Danville Police said a 31-year-old man called 911 after he was stabbed in the 400 block of Dula Street.

The victim told police that Gary Lee Henry Jr. stabbed him and left the scene in a burgundy sedan.

Police were able to locate the burgundy sedan on West Man Street, which led officers on a short vehicle pursuit that ended in the 600 block of Edgewood Drive.

Authorities said the sedan crashed into a fence, and Henry got out of the car to run away from the scene.

Officers searched the area to find him but were unsuccessful.

Henry is wanted on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, eluding police, and hit and run.

According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 434-793-0000 or use our crime tips app CARE here,