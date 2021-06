Picture from when the Harlem Globetrotters played in Roanoke, Virginia, on March 11, 2020.

ROANOKE, Va. – Family fun is coming to the Berglund Center in Roanoke this summer.

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their Spread Game Tour to the Star City on Tuesday, August 24.

The tour will have the world-famous basketball team visit 150 cities.

Looking for tickets?

To buy them before they go on sale to the general public, you can sign up to become a preferred customer at HarlemGlobetrotters.com. Once you do that, you’ll be sent the pre-sale offer code once it’s released.