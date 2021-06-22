Roanoke RESET team visits downtown businesses after weekend shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s RESET team went business to business downtown near the site of this weekend’s shooting on Tuesday.

As 10 News has reported, two people were shot near Market Square early Sunday morning.

The RESET team passed out information with resources for those impacted by gun violence.

Volunteers listened to business owners’ concerns.

RESET’S Coordinator, Lloyd Merchant, says he hopes their presence will help the community following the acts of violence.

“Hopefully it will have an impact on them and the services that are listed on our brochure will help them acquire those services,” Merchant said.

The RESET team is made up of volunteers.