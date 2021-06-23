Carilion Innovation improving patient care with focus on invention

ROANOKE, Va. – Innovation continues thriving in the Star City with a new initiative aimed at improving your health care.

Carilion recently launched a new department, called Carilion Innovation, to help innovators bring their discoveries to the commercial level by creating a process to produce and develop inventions, then bring them to market.

One of the 75 products they’ve moved through so far is a face shield for Life-Guard medics during COVID-19.

“We’re always looking to improve, we’re always trying to see what is that next horizon of care that we can provide and be able to get to that future faster and hopefully have some economic development for the region as well,” said Troy Keyser, director of innovation for Carilion Clinic.

Ad

The department is expanding to help make the process smoother.