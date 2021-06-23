Former Hokie football player films new fitness challenge to raise money for Ronald McDonald House

New fitness video challenge to help raise money for the Ronald McDonald House

ROANOKE, Va. – Local law enforcement and a star athlete out of Virginia Tech are teaming up with a Roanoke charity for a new video challenge.

Former Hokie football player, Christian Darrisaw, and first responders filmed a fitness video today to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia.

They’re calling on the community to film their own videos and post them online to get others to donate.

“They can get their kids out of the yard. Anything they want to do that’s fitness-related, family-related. That’s what we’re aiming for,” said Stephanie Carroll, director of special events fundraising and community development for Ronald McDonald House

They’re hoping to bring in about $100,000 to help recover lost costs from the coronavirus pandemic.