Lynchburg Public Works in need of workers

LYNCHBURG, Va. – If you’re looking for a job, Lynchburg Public Works is hiring in all divisions.

There are vacancies in streets, grounds, building maintenance and all entry-level jobs they’ll train you for.

Public Works hosted a hiring event at the library Wednesday to help speed up the hiring process. They say it’s been difficult since the pandemic and that these jobs provide a service that is needed in the community.

“What we plan to do is pre-screen candidates for these positions,” Public Works Director Gaynelle Hart says. “What that will mean is doing a driver’s license check, potentially doing a mini-interview to get to know the person and speed up the hiring process.”

If you weren’t able to get out to the job fair Wednesday, you can apply on the Public Works website here.